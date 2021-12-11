Boney Kapoor recently joined Instagram and since then he has been sharing intriguing pictures. From giving glimpses of his dapper avatars to sharing some cool throwback pictures, Boney Kapoor has been giving fans major treat on social media. Well, the latest picture that he has shared is pure gold. It is his first picture with his wife, late actress Sridevi. This particular moment was captured back in September 1984 at Natraj Studios.

Boney Kapoor With Sridevi

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Boney.kapoor (@boney.kapoor1)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)