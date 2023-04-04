Ayan Mukerji has shared updates on the next phase of Brahmastra. He took to Instagram and shared that Brahmastra Part Two: Dev will be released in December 2026 and Brahmastra Part Three will be released in December 2027. The filmmaker also shared that the two films will be made together and also the team would be requiring bit more time to perfect the scripts of both the projects. Ayan has even dropped hints about doing another movie that would be helmed by him. Brahmastra Movie Review: Ranbir Kapoor-Alia Bhatt's Astraverse Saga is Ayan Mukerji's Weakest Film Shrouded in Dazzling Visual Display.

Ayan Mukerji On Brahmastra Part Two And Three

