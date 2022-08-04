The teaser of the next song from Brahmastra Part One: Shiva titled “Deva Deva” has been released. This soulful, visually spectacular number from Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Amitabh Bachchcan starrer is sure to set out positive vibes. The full song of “Deva Deva” will be released on August 8. Alia Bhatt Has an Epic Reply to Trolls Targeting Brahmastra’s ‘Kesariya’ Song Over Love Storiyaan Lyrics (Watch Video).

Watch Teaser Of Deva Deva Below:

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)