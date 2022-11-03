Shah Rukh Khan ringed in his 57th birthday on November 2 and tons of love and wishes were poured in for the Bollywood superstar across social media platforms. Dubai’s Burj Khalifa too honoured SRK in celebration of his special day by once again lighting up the tallest building in the world. The message shared was, ‘Happy Birthday Shah Rukh, Happy Birthday Pathaan, We Love You’. Shah Rukh Khan Opens His Arms for Fans Outside Mannat and Takes Selfie With Them on His Birthday (View Pics).

Burj Khalifa Lights Up In Celebration Of SRK’s Birthday

#BurjKhalifa lights up in celebration of the birthday of the great bollywood star, Shah Rukh Khan’s! Lets wish him a Happy Birthday pic.twitter.com/1Q55agSjXa — Burj Khalifa (@BurjKhalifa) November 2, 2022

