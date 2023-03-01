On Tuesday (Feb 28), the control room of Nagpur Police received a call which claimed to bomb Mumbai houses of businessman Mukesh Ambani, Bollywood megastar Amitabh Bachchan and Dharmendra among others. Reportedly, Nagpur police immediately passed on this information to Mumbai police and probe is underway. Amitabh Bachchan's Apology Over 'Horrible Error' on Twitter Leads to Funny Jokes and Memes by Netizens!

Bomb Scare for Bollywood Stars:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Viral Bhayani (@viralbhayani)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)