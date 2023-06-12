Many of the Bollywood bigwigs attended Madhu and Ira's special day in their finest Indian attire. Hrithik Roshan-Saba Azad, Aamir Khan, Kartik Aaryan, Sara Ali Khan, and others, including popular YouTuber Carry Minati were all present for the couple's wedding. Many even attended the after party. Check out their pictures as they greet each other and smile for the cameras at the event. Madhu Mantena–Ira Trivedi Wedding: From Aamir Khan to Hrithik Roshan, See Pics of Celebs Who Arrived at the Couple’s Mehndi Ceremony.

Hrithik Roshan and Saba Azad

View this post on Instagram A post shared by yogen shah (@yogenshah_s)

Two Lovebirds

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Viral Bhayani (@viralbhayani)

Jackky Bhagnani and Rakul Preet Singh

View this post on Instagram A post shared by yogen shah (@yogenshah_s)

Sara Ali Khan

View this post on Instagram A post shared by yogen shah (@yogenshah_s)

Kartik Aaryan

View this post on Instagram A post shared by yogen shah (@yogenshah_s)

Chunky Pandey

View this post on Instagram A post shared by yogen shah (@yogenshah_s)

Fardeen and Zayed Khan

View this post on Instagram A post shared by yogen shah (@yogenshah_s)

Allu Arjun, Aamir Khan, Hrithik Roshan

Allu Arjun attend wedding ceremony of a bollywood film producer madhu mantena Icons of India Allu Arjun Aamir Khan Hrithik Roshan in one frame pic.twitter.com/CFh0YJMVeF — Rithvik (@RithvikAADHF) June 11, 2023

CarryMinati with Family and His Manager

‼️| @CarryMinati arrived at wedding ceremony of Ira Trivedi and producer Madhu Mantena with his cousin/manager Deepak Char and his family! pic.twitter.com/EGHJmkjoaC — CarryMinati Updates (@benzy_786) June 11, 2023

Rakesh Roshan, Anil Kapoor, Anupam Kher

Pleasure catching up with friends @anilskapoor and @anupampkher at the wedding reception of Madhu Mantena and Ira Trivedi. pic.twitter.com/CdxOaUEfrP — Rakesh Roshan (@RakeshRoshan_N) June 11, 2023

