Chhorii features Nushrratt Bharuccha as the female lead. She is seen portraying the character Sakshi who is eight months pregnant. The teaser shows how Sakshi and her husband Hemant try to escape from the city and end up in a house that is located in the middle of sugarcane fields. The couple is unaware that this house is ridden with dark secrets. And slowly Sakshi starts witnessing scary sightings in and around the house. The story of Chhorii is sure to give you chills. The film directed by Vishal Furia is all set to be released on Amazon Prime Video on November 26.

Watch The Teaser Of Chhorii Below:

