Singer Chinmayi Sripaada, who crooned song 'Titli' in Shah Rukh Khan's movie Chennai Express extended her support to King Khan on Thursday (October 21), amid Aryan Khan's drug case. She wrote a series of tweets and explained her whole story with SRK. She said that she will never forget 'how this man made her feel.'

Check Out The Tweet Below:

My mother noticed, and put out a long tweet, about everything she observed and a general thank you - because I am not the type to get excited in general for anything at all. I went to the Chennai Express Audio launch. A person remembered that LOOOONG essay my mother wrote, — Chinmayi Sripaada (@Chinmayi) October 21, 2021

Made her feel like the most special being in the entire world and returned my phone. Cut to several days later when he came to Chennai - He took the effort to cut across a huge room with people waiting, found my mother and took her blessing by touching her feet. — Chinmayi Sripaada (@Chinmayi) October 21, 2021

I was and will remain inconsequential in the scheme of things but the brief meeting I had with him is etched in our memory. Whatever's going on, is beyond my comprehension but I do pray that the difficult times that his family is going through, passes. #ShahRukhKhan — Chinmayi Sripaada (@Chinmayi) October 21, 2021

