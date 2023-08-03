Chrisann Pereira, who was granted bail and later acquitted in a drugs case in Sharjah, landed in Mumbai today. The actress' brother shared a video on Instagram which sees the Sadak 2 star reuniting with her brother Kevin Pereira and family at airport. Chrisann also got teary-eyed upon seeing her loved ones. Kevin shared an emotional clip online and wrote, “Chrisann is finally back & reunited with us .. I know I had announced in June that she would be back but it took slightly longer and she’s finally back."Chrisann Pereira Drugs Case: Actor Held in Sharjah, Returns to Mumbai After Being Released.

Chrisann Pereira Landa in Mumbai:

