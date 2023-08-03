Actor Chrisann Pereira, who was released by Sharjah authorities after being implicated in a drugs case, has returned to Mumbai, an official said on Thursday. She will meet Mumbai Police Commissioner Vivek Phansalkar and other senior police officials later in the day, he said. Pereira (27), who acted in Mahesh Bhatt-directed Bollywood movie Sadak 2, was apprehended at the Sharjah airport on April 1 after drugs were found inside a memento which some persons had asked her to hand over to someone in the United Arab Emirates (UAE). She spent nearly a month in a prison in Sharjah. Chrisann Pereira Jailed: Mumbai Actress Sent to Prison in UAE in ‘Planted’ Drugs Case; Kin To Appeal for Release to PM Narendra Modi, MEA.

During the probe into the case, it came to light she was framed by some persons, later arrested by the Mumbai crime branch, the official said. The authorities in Sharjah had released her after the probe into the case, but she could not return here immediately due to some legal formalities. After completion of the legal formalities, authorities in the UAE allowed the actor to leave for India.

Accordingly, the actor has returned to Mumbai, the official said. After Pereira's arrest in the UAE, two of the accused, Anthony Paul and his friend Rajesh alias Ravi Bobhate, allegedly demanded Rs 80 lakh from her mother to arrange for her release. The actor was released after the Mumbai Police sent case-related documents to authorities in the UAE. The Mumbai Police in June filed a chargesheet against Paul, Bobhate and another person for allegedly framing Pereira in the drugs case.