In the latest development in actress Chrisann Pereira's drugs case, the Mumbai Police on Tuesday arrested Anthony Paul (32) and Rajesh Damodar Bobate alias Ravi (42). The duo were arrested for allegedly framing actress Chrisann Pereira in a narcotics case. Police officials said that the two accused framed her by giving her a memento (trophy) that had drugs hidden in it. They asked her to deliver it to someone in Sharjah. After being arrested, the two have been sent to police custody till May 4. Chrisann Pereira Arrested: UAE Jails Sadak 2 Actress in ‘Planted’ Drugs Case, Kin To Appeal to PM Narendra Modi, MEA.

Two Arrested for Framing Actress Chrisann Pereira

