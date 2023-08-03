Chrisann Pereira, who was framed in a drug case, is finally back to bay (India). As per TOI, the actress will meet Mumbai police commissioner at 11.30 AM today (August 3). More deets on this news is awaited. FYI, in April, Pereira was detained at Sharjah airport after drugs were found in a plaque that had been handed over to her just before leaving Mumbai. Chrisann Pereira's Brother Confirms Actress Has Been Released From Sharjah Jail After She Was Arrested for Drug Trade.

Chrisann Pereira to Meet Mumbai Police Commissioner:

Actor Chrisann pereira, who was arrested in Sharjah drug frame up case, landed in #Mumbai early morning. She will meet Mumbai police commissioner at 11.30am today. — TOI Mumbai (@TOIMumbai) August 3, 2023

