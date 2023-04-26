Chrisann Pereira has now been released from Sharjah jail after being arrested for a drug smuggling case. Her brother Kevin Pereira posted a video on Instagram and confirmed his sister is out, while his mother could also be seen jumping excitedly. They also video-called Chrisann after she was out of jail and she was seen holding back her tears. Chrisann Pereira Jailed: Mumbai Actress Sent to Prison in UAE in ‘Planted’ Drugs Case; Kin To Appeal for Release to PM Narendra Modi, MEA.

View Full Video Here:

My sister Chrisann Pereira has been released from Sharjah Jail!! https://t.co/7JHVrEX6Af — Kevin Pereira (@kevin__pereira) April 26, 2023

