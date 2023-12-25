Amitabh Bachchan’s daughter, Navya Naveli Nanda, also attended the Kapoor family’s Christmas brunch today, December 25. She has shared exclusive inside photos from the occasion with a ‘huge’ family picture together. In the photo shared, the entire Kapoor clan, including Kareena Kapoor Khan, Karisma Kapoor, Sharmila Tagore, Alia Bhatt, baby Raha, and others, posed together. In one of the photos, Navya is seen posing with Ranbir Kapoor and his brother Agastya Nanda, who was also present there. Check out their photos below! Navya Naveli Nanda's Traditional Wardrobe Will Make You Say 'Wow'.

Navya Naveli Nanda's Instagram Post

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Navya Naveli Nanda (@navyananda)

