Navya Naveli Nanda may not be entering Bollywood but she's sure on everyone's radar in B-town. Amitabh Bachchan and Jaya Bachchan's granddaughter, Navya, are among the popular star kids on the block and are included in the guest list of all the popular events. Much like her contemporaries like Suhana Khan or Ananya Panday, Navya too has a more Gen-Z-like wardrobe. Still, when it comes to her traditional ensembles, they strike a chord with millennials alike. Jaya Bachchan Reveals She Doesn't Mind If Granddaughter Navya Naveli Nanda Has 'Child Without Marriage'.

Navya's ethnic style file is loaded with Abu Jani-Sandeep Khosla designs mainly. They are heavily embellished and she often juggles between typical and modern designs. It could be a simple lehenga choli or a pre-draped saree but the 'wow' factor is always intact in all of them. If you have any weddings coming up and are looking for options to wear, you can undoubtedly seek inspiration from Navya's closet for it's a blend of everything rich and charming. On that note, let's check out a few of our favourite looks by her. Navya Naveli Nanda Takes Trip to Ganeshpura in Gujarat, Tries Her Hand at Driving a Tractor and Meets Local Woman in Village (Watch Video).

Navya Naveli Nanda (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Navya Naveli Nanda (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Navya Naveli Nanda (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Navya Naveli Nanda (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Navya Naveli Nanda (Photo Credits: Instagram)

