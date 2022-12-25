Rohit Shetty directorial Cirkus, which released in theatres on December 23, is a debacle at the box office. Well, as the Ranveer Singh, Jacqueline Fernandez and Pooja Hegde-starrer has managed to mint only Rs 12.65 crore at the ticket window in two days. Check it out. Cirkus Movie Review: Rohit Shetty Dishes Out a Pointless Ranveer Singh Commotion Minus An Iota Of Good Humour! (LatestLY Exclusive).

Cirkus Box Office Collection Day 2:

#Cirkus continues to send shock waves… After a dismal start on Day 1, the biz is flat on Day 2… #Maharashtra and #Gujarat - the prime markets of #RohitShetty movies - remain low… All eyes on Day 3 [#Christmas]… Fri 6.25 cr, Sat 6.40 cr+. Total: ₹ 12.65 cr. #India biz. pic.twitter.com/Ix02PbCYUJ — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) December 25, 2022

