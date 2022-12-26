Ranveer Singh's Cirkus has disappointed at the box office and the film has failed to take advantage of the big Christmas weekend. The movie made Rs 6.25 crore on Friday, Rs 6.40 on Saturday and Rs 8.20 crore+ on Sunday. Drishyam 2 Box Office Collection Day 23: Ajay Devgn's Film Surpasses Rs 200 Crore Mark in India!

#Cirkus continues to struggle… Is unable to take advantage of the big #Christmas weekend… 2022 ends with a huge disappointment… Fri 6.25 cr, Sat 6.40 cr, Sun 8.20 cr+. Total: ₹ 20.85 cr. #India biz. pic.twitter.com/VMk6OgL7UX — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) December 26, 2022

