The official trailer of Ranveer Singh-starrer Cirkus is finally out! Helmed by Rohit Shetty, the 3.38 minute video will entertain you non-stop wherein Singh plays a dual role. His character as the 'Electric Man' from the circus will surely tickle your funny bones. The movie stars Jacqueline Fernandez and Pooja Hegde as the female leads. However, the surprise element is Deepika Padukone, who makes an appearance in the clip. Cirkus Teaser: Ranveer Singh – Rohit Shetty’s Film All Set To Take You to the ’60s! (Watch Video).

Watch Cirkus Trailer:

