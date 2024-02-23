Kareena Kapoor Khan, Tabu and Kriti Sanon are all set to portray flight attendants in the upcoming film, Crew. The actresses stun as cabin crew members, dressed in stylish cherry-red overcoats with drapes paired with collared white shirts complemented by navy blue berets. These beauties are ready to ‘Steal It, Risk It, Fake It’ in Rajesh Krishnan’s upcoming film. The Crew To Arrive in Theatres on March 29! Tabu, Kareena Kapoor Khan and Kriti Sanon Slay As Flight Attendants in This Stunning Glimpse (Watch Video).

The Crew Cast

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kareena Kapoor Khan (@kareenakapoorkhan)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)