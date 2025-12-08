Amid IndiGo flight delays and cancellations across the country, a heartwarming video shared by a passenger is going viral on social media. The video shared on Instagram by a passenger identified as Rashmi Trivedi shows IndiGo flight attendants engaging with her toddler while the woman waited during the flight delay. "But the staffs have always been a great host," the caption read. The woman further said that she always travelled in Indigo and although many people are suffering due to the IndiGo flight cancellations, she said, "finding joy in little things matters the most". An overlay text on the clip read, "Flight got delayed meanwhile my little one enjoying with staff". The heartwarming video showing IndiGo flight attendants playing with the toddler is winning hearts online. Reacting to the viral video, one user said, "Appreciate Crews", while a second user wrote, "This is so heartwarming." A third user called the viral clip "cute". IndiGo Flight Cancellations: Luggage of Passengers Seen Piled Up at Indira Gandhi International Airport As Flights Face Disruptions in New Delhi, Photo Goes Viral (See Pic).

IndiGo Flight Attendants Play With Passenger's Toddler Amid Flight Disruptions and Cancellations

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 2 TruLY Score 2 – Unverified | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 2 on LatestLY. It relies on a single source or posts by social media users, with no independent verification. The content should be viewed with caution and should not be shared without further validation from credible sources.

