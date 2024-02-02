The Crew, set against the backdrop of struggling airline industry, stars Tabu, Kareena Kapoor Khan and Kriti Sanon in the leading roles. The makers have dropped a glimpse of the actresses as flight attendants, dressed in red uniforms. With this video clip, it has also been confirmed that The Crew will hit the big screens on March 29. This upcoming film will also see Kapil Sharma and Diljit Dosanjh in key roles. The Crew: Kareena Kapoor Khan, Kriti Sanon and Tabu Starrer to Hit Big Screens on March 2024 – Deets Inside.

The Crew Movie Release Date

