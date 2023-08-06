Hey guys, Deepika Padukone has a marriage advice for all and she is talking from personal experience it seems. Case in point, the Bollywood actress took to Instagram story on Friendship Day (August 6) and shared a beautiful quote, highlighting how marrying one's best friend can lead to joy in life. Well, the heartwarming post shared by DP was an appreciation note for the 'Rocky' in her life, Ranveer Singh. "Marry the one that makes passion, madness and love combine," a part of her post reads. Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani Movie Review: Alia Bhatt and Ranveer Singh Are Fabulous in Karan Johar's Well-Intentioned But Flawed, Preachy Romantic Entertainer (LatestLY Exclusive).

Deepika Padukone Showers Love On Ranveer Singh:

Deepika Padukone Insta Story

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)