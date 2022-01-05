Deepika Padukone is celebrating her 36th birthday on January 5. And, on the special day the Gehraiyaan actress took to her Instagram and shared a beautiful video, where she talked about her long career journey and how she got success in her life. While sharing the video she wrote, "When you follow your bliss, you put yourself on a track that has been there all the while…and the life you you ought to be living, is the life you are living. So follow your bliss…don’t be afraid.And doors will open where you never knew they would." Lastly, many many happy returns of the day gorgeous lady!

Check Out The Video Below:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Deepika Padukone (@deepikapadukone)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)