Shehaaz Gill's talk show Desi Vibes With Shehnaaz Gill will see Shahid Kapoor as its next guest. The singer-actress dropped a few pics on Insta that see her and the Farzi star having a blast. Sasha will be on the show to promote his next Farzi. Excited, right? 100% Promo: John Abraham, Shehnaaz Gill, Nora Fatehi, Riteish Deshmukh in Sajid Khan’s Next Film, Aims for Diwali 2023 Release (Watch Video).

Shahid Kapoor and Shehnaaz Gill:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Shehnaaz Gill (@shehnaazgill)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)