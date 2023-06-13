The Deol residence in Mumbai is filled with joy, thanks to the pre-wedding festivities of Karan Deol. Having said that, a video from the celebrations has gone viral online which sees son-dad, Sunny Deol and Dharmendra dancing to "Morni Banke" song during the roka ceremony. The veteran actor can be seen grooving to the tunes with drink in one of his hand. Reportedly, Sunny son's, Karan is all set to marry his girlfriend Drisha Acharya on June 18. Karan Deol's Pre-Wedding Festivities: Abhay Deol Snapped with Cousins Sunny and Bobby.

Watch Viral Video:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Celeb Tadka (@celeb_tadka)

