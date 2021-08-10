This movie changed the outlook towards urban Indian stories in a big way. It made friendship real and not just an aspirational relationship in people's lives. But all that happen because all the stars aligned perfectly. Farhan Akhtar, in a series of tweets, thanked every star in the cast including the crew members.

Ya toh dosti gehri thi ya ye photo 3D thi.. thank you Aamir, Saif & Akshaye for your belief in the script, in a first time writer/director & for bringing Akash, Sameer & Sid to life in your own uniquely amazing way. Love you guys. #20YearsOfDilChahtaHai pic.twitter.com/J0QElVuOcX — Farhan Akhtar (@FarOutAkhtar) August 10, 2021

Shalini - The Transformer

It could only be you @realpreityzinta as Shalini.. so thank you for saying yes way before a final draft and anyone else being cast .. your faith meant so much to me. ❤️ #20YearsOfDilChahtaHai pic.twitter.com/wo9qIfK6nc — Farhan Akhtar (@FarOutAkhtar) August 10, 2021

Pooja - Not interested in a timetable

The question ‘woh ladki hai kahan’ could not have found a better answer than you @sonalikulkarni .. thank you for being an absolute joy to work with. ❤️ #20YearsOfDilChahtaHai pic.twitter.com/qXDTG8un3o — Farhan Akhtar (@FarOutAkhtar) August 10, 2021

Tara - The woman of art

I think if you had said no, I’d probably have had to scrap making the film. Tara was written for you and thank my lucky stars that you said yes. Forever grateful. #DimpleKapadia ❤️ #20YearsOfDilChahtaHai pic.twitter.com/K7ths0iCwl — Farhan Akhtar (@FarOutAkhtar) August 10, 2021

Music - DCH is love

Dil Chahta Hai is as much it’s performances and script as it is it’s music & lyrics. Thank you @Shankar_Live @EhsaanNoorani @loy_mendonsa @Javedakhtarjadu for a mind blowing album and the best time ever putting it together. Love you all. #20YearsOfDilChahtaHai pic.twitter.com/pQr9eQqT1s — Farhan Akhtar (@FarOutAkhtar) August 10, 2021

DCH - The Art, Here's the Artist

It’s one thing to dream it, quite another to translate it with no compromise on celluloid. You’re an absolute star Ravi .. @dop007 .. thank you for your talent and your faith in a new director. #20YearsOfDilChahtaHai pic.twitter.com/Ul4Ro0dWQb — Farhan Akhtar (@FarOutAkhtar) August 10, 2021

Beauty of DCH

You opened my eyes to what production design actually means and set the standard for every film ever done after DCH. Thank you #SuzanneCaplanMerwanji .. lots of love. ❤️ #20YearsOfDilChahtaHai pic.twitter.com/CVNh8eHVP5 — Farhan Akhtar (@FarOutAkhtar) August 10, 2021

The goatee revolution!

And thank you @avan_contractor for @bbluntindia , #ArjunBhasin & #TanujaDabir .. you created a whole new styling revolution with this film apart from making our characters look fabulous! Lots of love ❤️ #20YearsOfDilChahtaHai pic.twitter.com/J40QU4lQHa — Farhan Akhtar (@FarOutAkhtar) August 10, 2021

And finally a massive thank you to the incredible supporting cast & our amazing crew. You made every day of the shoot feel like a breeze and every scene the best it could be. Big big hug. #20YearsOfDilChahtaHai — Farhan Akhtar (@FarOutAkhtar) August 10, 2021

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)