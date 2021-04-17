Arjun Kapoor and Rakul Preet Singh's Dil Hai Deewana music video is finally out and it's an energetic Bollywood masala song that will have your attention. Darshan Raval, Zara Khan’s vocals match well to Arjun and Rakul and their fresh chemistry is a joy to watch in this T-Series song. The lyrics of Dil Hai Deewana are penned by Shabbir Ahmed. The music video that says it is the love story of a Bad Boy has Arjun Kapoor trying to impress his boss played by Rakul Preet and it does have the two dancing to tunes of this song in their stylish outfit too.

Check Out Dil Hai Deewana Music Video Below:

