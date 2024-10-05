As the sixth day of Navratri 2025 fills the air with joy and vibrant celebrations, it’s time to bring out your Dandiya sticks and hit the dance floor! The song of the day is 'Chogada' from the film Loveyatri. With its infectious beats and lively rhythm, this track is perfect for twirling and swirling under the dazzling lights of Garba nights. Featuring Aayush Sharma and Warina Hussain, 'Chogada' may have been released in 2018, but it remains a perennial favourite for dancers during Navratri Dandiya Nights. The festive spirit is alive as families and friends come together to celebrate the triumph of good over evil, adorned in colourful traditional attire. So, let the music play, and don’t miss the chance to unleash your inner dancer! Embrace the energy, join the celebrations, and get ready to make unforgettable memories this Navratri! Navratri 2025 Dandiya Song of the Day: Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Salman Khan’s ‘Dholi Taro’ From ‘Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam’ Is the Perfect Beat for Your Garba Nights! (Watch Video).

‘Chogada’ from 'Loveyatri' - Watch Video:

