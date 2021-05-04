Jeethu Joseph directorial Drishyam 2 starring Mohanlal in the lead is already being remade in Telugu and Kannada with Venkatesh Daggubati and Ravichandran playing the respective lead role. Now Panorama Studios that backed Ajay Devgn's 2015 film of the same name has acquired the rights to Mohanlal's film, yes the sequel that premiered earlier this year on Amazon Prime Video. Will Ajay Devgn, Tabu and Shriya Saran return for their recurring role in the sequel? Let's wait for further announcement.

Check Out Taran Adarsh's Tweet Below:

IT'S OFFICIAL... Kumar Mangat Pathak and Abhishek Pathak [of Panorama Studios International] acquire *#Hindi remake rights* of #Drishyam2... The important details - including the director - will be announced soon... OFFICIAL STATEMENT... pic.twitter.com/eE407Jz1E3 — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) May 4, 2021

