Dunki is set to hit theaters on December 21, featuring Shah Rukh Khan in the lead role alongside Taapsee Pannu, Vicky Kaushal and Boman Irani. Fans worldwide are eagerly anticipating the film’s release on the silver screen and are thrilled to celebrate this SRK-starrer. Team SRK Pune is organising an extravagant affair for the Dunki First Day First Show (FDFS), with over 100 SRKians from abroad joining the event. It is indeed set to be a special FDFS experience for all Shah Rukh Khan fans! Dunki: Shah Rukh Khan's Fanclub Organises Screening of Film's FDFS in 240+ Cities in India and Over 50 Cities Overseas.

Dunki FDFS In Pune

