After the massive success of Pathaan and Jawan, Shah Rukh Khan is all set to conquer the box office once again with his upcoming film Dunki. As the release date approaches, SRK's fanclub, Team SRK, has organised FDFS screenings for Dunki in over 240 cities in India and over 50 cities internationally, encompassing over 750 shows across the weekend. The film, directed by Rajkumar Hirani, stars Taapsee Pannu as the female lead. Dunki Trailer: Did 'Drop 4' From Shah Rukh Khan-Starrer SPOIL Vicky Kaushal's Character's Death? Netizens are Making This Tragic Prediction!

Dunki With Team SRK:

Team Shah Rukh Khan Fan Club Organizing 💯% Fans Driven Shows of #Dunki in 240+ Cities in India 🇮🇳 and 50+ Overseas Locations Worldwide 🌍 which will cover 750+ shows over the weekend 🎆 Celebrate #DunkiWithTeamSRK and feel the vibe of a super fan. Aao apnon ke saath manaye… pic.twitter.com/pDiKl8vVf9 — Team Shah Rukh Khan Fan Club (@teamsrkfc) December 12, 2023

