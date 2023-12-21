Dunki has finally released on the big screen and thousands of fans have rushed to watch first day first show of Shah Rukh Khan-starrer. But ahead of the grand theatrical release, a special screening of the Rajkumar Hirani directorial was arranged for which several B-town stars were seen in attendance. Besides the star cast including SRK, Taapsee Pannu, Vicky Kaushal, the others seen at the Yash Raj Studios for the screening included Gauri Khan, Hrithik Roshan, Javed Akhtar, Sonu Nigam and more. Check out some of the pictures and videos below: Dunki Review: Early Reactions Call Shah Rukh Khan and Rajkumar Hirani's Film 'Masterpiece'.
King Khan Arriving In Style
Shah Rukh Khan 's glimpse from #Dunki special screening ❤️ pic.twitter.com/yXn9uzjHBM
Hrithik Roshan
#HrithikRoshan at #Dunki screening pic.twitter.com/Er2mYTXivR
Vicky Kaushal
Vicky Kaushal arrived for #Dunki special screening ❤️ pic.twitter.com/QQbwz93QHi
B-Town For Dunki Screening
Gauri Khan
Anurag Kashyap
Sonu Nigam
Javed Akhtar
arrived for #Dunki screening. pic.twitter.com/ykEXYOYInb
Sunny Kaushal, Taapsee Pannu, Vicky Kaushal, Kanika Dhillon
📸 | Sunny with Vicky, Taapsee & Kanika at the screening of #Dunki 🤍@sunnykaushal89 @vickykaushal09 @taapsee @KanikaDhillon pic.twitter.com/M6vINmjXVo
