Dunki has finally released on the big screen and thousands of fans have rushed to watch first day first show of Shah Rukh Khan-starrer. But ahead of the grand theatrical release, a special screening of the Rajkumar Hirani directorial was arranged for which several B-town stars were seen in attendance. Besides the star cast including SRK, Taapsee Pannu, Vicky Kaushal, the others seen at the Yash Raj Studios for the screening included Gauri Khan, Hrithik Roshan, Javed Akhtar, Sonu Nigam and more. Check out some of the pictures and videos below: Dunki Review: Early Reactions Call Shah Rukh Khan and Rajkumar Hirani's Film 'Masterpiece'.

King Khan Arriving In Style

Hrithik Roshan

Vicky Kaushal

B-Town For Dunki Screening

Gauri Khan Anurag Kashyap Sonu Nigam Javed Akhtar arrived for #Dunki screening. pic.twitter.com/ykEXYOYInb — ℣αɱριя౯ 2.0 (@SRCxmbatant) December 20, 2023

Sunny Kaushal, Taapsee Pannu, Vicky Kaushal, Kanika Dhillon

