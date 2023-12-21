Shah Rukh Khan's much-anticipated film, Dunki, finally landed in theaters on December 21. Directed by the acclaimed Rajkumar Hirani, the movie tackles the sensitive subject of illegal immigration through the lens of a unique technique called 'donkey flight.' With Taapsee Pannu as the female lead and Vicky Kaushal in a pivotal cameo, Dunki has already garnered buzz and early reviews are painting a bright picture. Check it out below! Dunki Fever Grips Mumbai's Iconic Gaiety Galaxy Theatre As Shah Rukh Khan Fans Celebrate First Day First Show (Watch Video).

'Masterpiece'

#DunkiReview: ⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️ It's an evergreen MASTERPIECE! #RajKumarHirani is a fu*king director! I'm really speechless! Emotion, fun, entertainment everything in one package. For me #Dunki is the best film of #ShahRukhKhan ever. Raju Hirani u beauty! ❤️#Dunki — Muhammad Zeeshan (@ZeeshanBuzdar01) December 21, 2023

'Blockbuster'

'Too Good'

Dunki First half too good. Shah Rukh too good #DunkiReview — Koshal (@Koshaaal) December 21, 2023

'Wow'

#OneWordReview ⭐⭐⭐⭐⭐#Masterpiece Wow wow wow @iamsrk you are truly the lasts of the stars @RajkumarHirani sir what a goat this has to be your greatest work till date All the cast is great #1half is excellent#2half is phenomenal #DunkiReview #DunkiFirstDayFirstShow pic.twitter.com/65Qa3UE6bR — Areeyaarmehul (@mehulltweet) December 21, 2023

'Speechless'

