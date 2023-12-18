Dunki is set to hit theaters on December 21, featuring Shah Rukh Khan, Taapsee Pannu, Vicky Kaushal and Boman Irani. This film promises to be the perfect family entertainer during the Christmas week. Here’s a viral video from the film's promotional event in Dubai that fans must watch. During the event, SRK showered praises on co-star Vicky, stating, “Vicky is a great friend. I personally feel he is one of the finest actors I have worked with. When you watch him in Dunki, you will feel a lot of love for him. He has done really, really well and I got to learn from him actually.” Dunki: Shah Rukh Khan Steals the Show in Dubai With His Iconic Pose During Movie Promotions (Watch Video).

Shah Rukh Khan About Vicky Kaushal

