Shah Rukh Khan took Dubai by storm with a dazzling display of his iconic pose during the promotions for Dunki. Scheduled for a December 21, 2023 release, the film, directed by Rajkumar Hirani, boasts a star-studded cast including Taapsee Pannu, Vicky Kaushal, and Boman Irani in pivotal roles. Khan's charismatic presence in Dubai has heightened anticipation for Dunki, promising an exciting cinematic experience with its stellar ensemble and the actor's magnetic appeal. Dunki Advance Booking: Shah Rukh Khan-Rajkumar Hirani's Movie Crosses Rs 2 Crore Mark in India on Opening Day - Reports.

Watch Shah Rukh Khan in Dubai:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by SRK WARRIORS (@teamsrkwarriors)

