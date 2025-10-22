Ek Deewane Ki Deewaniyat, starring Sanam Teri Kasam star Harshvardhan Rane and Punjabi actress Sonam Bajwa, released in the theatres on Tuesday, October 21, 2025, coinciding with Diwali. The movie, directed by Milap Zaveri, dives into obsessive romance and also stars Sachin Khedekar and Shaad Randhawa in key roles. Despite clashing with Ayushmann Khurrana and Rashmika Mandanna's biggie Thamma, the movie performed well on its opening day. According to a box office update shared by Harshvardhan Rane, Ek Deewane Ki Deewaniyat has collected INR 10.10 crore on its Day 1 in India. ‘Thamma’ Box Office Collection Day 1: Ayushmann Khurrana and Rashmika Mandanna’s Horror-Comedy Film Opens With INR 25 Crore in India.

‘Ek Deewane Ki Deewaniyat’ Box Office Update

