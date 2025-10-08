The much-awaited trailer of Ek Deewane Ki Deewaniyat is here and it has created a buzz among fans and cinephiles. Starring Harshvardhan Rane and Sonam Bajwa, the trailer highlights their sizzling chemistry, intense drama and heartfelt romance, complemented by soulful music topping the charts. Director Milap Milan Zaveri shared, “The trailer showcases mohabbat, nafrat and dard between Harshvardhan and Sonam’s characters, along with music that is already loved by fans.” Produced by Anshul Garg with co-producer Raghav Sharma, the film is all set for a grand theatrical release on October 21, 2025. With the trailer receiving an overwhelming response online, anticipation for this Diwali release is at an all-time high, making it one of the most awaited films of the season. ‘Ek Deewane Ki Deewaniyat’ Teaser Out: Harshvardhan Rane and Sonam Bajwa Shine in Intense Love Story (Watch Video)

Watch ‘Ek Deewane Ki Deewaniyat’ Trailer:

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 5 TruLY Score 5 – Trustworthy | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 5 on LatestLY. It is verified through official sources (Harshvardhan Rane's Instagarm). The information is thoroughly cross-checked and confirmed. You can confidently share this article with your friends and family, knowing it is trustworthy and reliable.

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, fact checks and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post contains publicly available embedded media, directly from the user's social media account and the views appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY.)