In a recent update on her Instagram story, Arbaaz Khan's wife, Sshura Khan, disclosed that her account had been hacked. She expressed her frustration at the incident and thanked the Facebook and Instagram teams, as well as her friend Shelly Bhutra, for their support in regaining control of her account. The message concluded with a note of gratitude and love from Sshura Khan to those who helped her. Check her post below! Arbaaz Khan and Sshura Khan Are Married! Actor Shares FIRST Pics, Writes ‘Me and Mine Begin a Lifetime of Love and Togetherness’.

Sshura Khan's Instagram Story

Sshura Khan's IG Story (Photo Credits: Instagram)

