Arbaaz Khan and Sshura Khan sealed their love in a heartwarming ceremony at sister Arpita Sharma Khan's residence. Arbaaz, brimming with happiness, shared their first pictures on Instagram, declaring the start of a lifelong journey of love and togetherness. In a touching post, he expressed gratitude for their loved ones and sought blessings for their new chapter. The couple's heartfelt union has captivated fans, who showered them with immense love and blessings on their special day. Who is Sshura Khan? Everything You Need To Know About Arbaaz Khan’s New Rumoured Girlfriend.

See Arbaaz Khan's Post Here:

