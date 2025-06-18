Actor-filmmaker Farhan Akhtar took a moment to celebrate a major milestone as his directorial venture Lakshya completed 21 years since its release. Marking the occasion on social media, Akhtar reflected on the film’s enduring impact, calling it “a story about finding purpose.” Released in 2004, the coming-of-age drama starring Hrithik Roshan continues to hold a special place in Indian cinema for its powerful narrative and inspiring message. On Wednesday, Farhan Akhtar took to his Instagram handle and shared a video compiling memorable moments from the film, captioning it: “Celebrating 21 years of a story about finding purpose, one step at a time. #21YearsOfLakshya.” He also tagged the cast of the film in his post, acknowledging their contribution to the memorable journey of Lakshya. ‘120 Bahadur’ Release Date Announced: Farhan Akhtar’s War Film To Hit Theatres on November 21, 2025.

Farhan Akhtar Shares a Video on Instagram – See Post

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Farhan Akhtar (@faroutakhtar)

Released in 2004, Lakshya—meaning Aim—was a powerful coming-of-age war drama that marked Farhan Akhtar’s second directorial venture. Backed by producer Ritesh Sidhwani and written by veteran lyricist and screenwriter Javed Akhtar, the film brought together an impressive cast including Hrithik Roshan, Preity Zinta, and Amitabh Bachchan. Inspired by conversations with Indian Army officers and veterans of the 1999 Kargil War, Javed Akhtar crafted a compelling narrative centered on Karan Shergill, a directionless young man from a privileged Delhi background. As the story unfolds, Karan transforms into a courageous soldier, finding both his identity and purpose on the battlefield. 10 Years of ‘Dil Dhadakne Do’: Farhan Akhtar Celebrates Zoya Akhtar Film With Heartfelt Throwback Video (See Post)

See the Poster of Farhan Akhtar’s Upcoming Action Drama ‘120 Bahadur’:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Farhan Akhtar (@faroutakhtar)

The film remains a celebrated portrayal of personal growth, national pride, and the spirit of the armed forces. Also starring Boman Irani, Om Puri, Lillete Dubey, Kushal Punjabi, Sharad Kapoor, Sushant Singh, and Parmeet Sethi, the film was released on 18 June 2004. Meanwhile, Farhan Akhtar is gearing up for the release of his upcoming action drama 120 Bahadur, which pays tribute to Major Shaitan Singh Bhati, PVC, and the soldiers of Charlie Company, 13 Kumaon Regiment. Set against the backdrop of the 1962 Indo-Sino War, the film draws inspiration from the legendary Battle of Rezang La, where acts of unparalleled bravery and sacrifice etched their place in history. 120 Bahadur is slated to hit theatres on November 21, 2025.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 18, 2025 05:52 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).