The makers of the upcoming aerial film Fighter, starring Hrithik Roshan and Deepika Padukone, have revealed actor Akshay Oberoi's first appearance. Hrithik introduced Akshay's character as Squadron Leader Basheer Khan, code-named Bash. Akshay effortlessly embodies the genuine spirit of a fighter in his character poster. Have a glimpse of his sharp appearance here. Fighter: First Look of Karan Singh Grover As Sartaj Gill From Hrithik Roshan-Deepika Padukone’s Aerial Action Thriller Out! (View Pic).

Akshay Oberoi as Squadron Leader Basheer Khan:

