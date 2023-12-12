Following the attention-grabbing teaser, the creators of the Hrithik Roshan-led film Fighter have revealed the first look poster featuring actor Karan Singh Grover. Hrithik introducedKaran Singh Grover's character, portraying Squadron Leader Sartaj Gill, in the upcoming aerial action thriller by Siddharth Anand. Karan Singh Grover effortlessly embodies the true essence of a 'fighter' in his character poster. Check out his compelling look here! Fighter Teaser: From Aerial Fight Scenes to Bike Pose, Fans Compare Hrithik Roshan-Deepika Padukone's Film With Tom Cruise's Top Gun Movies!

Karan Singh Grover As Sartaj Gill In Fighter

Squadron Leader Sartaj Gill Call Sign: Taj Designation: Squadron Pilot Unit: Air Dragons Fighter Forever 🇮🇳#FighterOn25thJan #Fighter #FighterMovie pic.twitter.com/mOp3kySz9A — Hrithik Roshan (@iHrithik) December 12, 2023

