Siddharth Anand's Fighter, starring Hrithik Roshan and Deepika Padukone, released on January 25 and capitalised well on the Republic Day holiday. The film has managed to rake in Rs 243 crore gross collection in India, with overseas collection totalling Rs 94 crore, taking the film's worldwide collections to Rs 337 crore. The makers took to their social media to share the official collections. Fighter Box Office Collection Day 11: Hrithik Roshan and Deepika Padukone's Aerial Actioner Grosses Rs 302 Crore Globally.

Fighter Box Office Collections:

