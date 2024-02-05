Hrithik Roshan's high-octane aerial action film Fighter landed on January 25, generating a mix of reactions from critics and audiences. While the film, also starring Deepika Padukone and Anil Kapoor, hasn't garnered unanimous praise, it has achieved a noteworthy global box office performance, raking in Rs 302 crore within eleven days at the box office. Siddharth Anand helms the film. Fighter Movie Review: Hrithik Roshan and Deepika Padukone's Aerial Actioner Gets Grounded By Its Generic Storytelling Beats (LatestLY Exclusive).

Fighter Box Office Worldwide:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Viacom18 Studios (@viacom18studios)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)