Gadar 2 star Ameesha Patel was seen defending her co-star Simrat Kaur on the micro-blogging site after she was trolled for her intimate and bold work in previous films. When a troll slammed Anil Sharma for casting Simrat in Gadar 2, Patel shut the Twitter user down by saying, "stop speculating!! Humbly request u to watch Gadar 2 in the theatres on August 11 and give it all ur love." Many users shared Simrat Kaur's love making scenes from her old movies online. Gadar 2 Song 'Udd Jaa Kaale Kaava': Sunny Deol and Ameesha Patel's Recreated Romantic Track Takes Us Back in Time (Watch Video).

Ameesha Patel Supports Simrat Kaur:

Hey my lovely fans !! Pls Stop speculating!! Humbly request u to watch Gadar 2 in the theatres on August 11 and give it all ur love !!💖 https://t.co/D8Aq7v4Gro — ameesha patel (@ameesha_patel) July 12, 2023

'Gadar is Always Pure'

Gadar is always pure and will always be pure 🙏🏻🙏🏻🙏🏻!! Don’t speculate too much !! 💖💖❤️ https://t.co/D1yZJbfzKy — ameesha patel (@ameesha_patel) July 12, 2023

There's More:

Spent the entire evening 2day defending the negativity sorrounding Simrat Kaur who is paired opp Utkarsh Sharma in GADAR 2!! Being a girl I request all to only spread positivity n not shame a girl! Lets encourage new talent !! 👍🏻👍🏻 — ameesha patel (@ameesha_patel) July 12, 2023

