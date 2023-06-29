The makers of Gadar 2 released "Udd Jaa Kaale Kaava" song from the film today and it will surely take you back in time. Starring Sunny Deol and Ameesha Patel, the recreated track is sung by veteran singers Udit Narayan and Alka Yagnik. The melody sees the couple romancing and reminiscing old days. Gadar 2 releases in Theatres on August 11. BIGGEST CLASH ALERT!: Its Going to Be Sunny Deol's Gadar 2 Vs Ranbir Kapoor's Animal Vs Alia Bhatt's Heart of Stone in August 2023.

Watch "Udd Jaa Kaale Kaava" Song:

