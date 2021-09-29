Gauri Khan took to Instagram to share a picture of her sons - Aryan Khan and AbRam spending time together. The two can be seen busy with a toy in this very cute picture. The picture was garnered with a lot of love with Shah Rukh Khan dropping a comment saying, "Games are the new ‘bonding’ force….brothers who play together I guess stay together…."

Take A Look At The Pictures Below:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Gauri Khan (@gaurikhan)

