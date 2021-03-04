Rana Daggubati and Pulkit Samrat are all set to thrill you with their upcoming film Haathi Mere Saathi. The title that has been taken from the Rajesh Khanna-hit from the early 70s, this movie serves you reality like none other. Have a look!

Watch Trailer:

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)