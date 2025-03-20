Cyberabad's Miyapur police have filed a case against several prominent Telugu actors, including Rana Daggubati, Prakash Raj, Vijay Devarakonda, Manchu Lakshmi, and Nidhi Agarwal, for allegedly promoting betting apps. The list of influencers booked also includes Ananya, Sreemukhi, Siri Hanumanthu, Shyamala, Varshini, Shobha, Neha, Pandu, Padmavathi, Imran Khan, Vishnu Priya, Harsha Sai, Sunny Yadav, Tasty Teja, and Ritu. The police have charged them under Sections 318(4), 112 r/w 49 BNS, 3, 3(A), 4 TSGA, and 66 D of the IT Act, 2000. Hyderabad Police Launch Probe Against 11 Social Media Influencers for Allegedly Promoting Betting Apps, FIR Registered.

Rana Daggubati, Prakash Raj, Nidhi Agarwal Among Booked for Promoting Online Betting Apps

#Hyderabad : #BettingApps The #Miyapur police of @cyberabadpolice have registered a case against 25 Celebrations and Social Media Influencers, including tollywood actors Rana Daggubati, Prakash Raj, Vijay Devarakonda, Manchu Lakshmi, Praneetha and Nidhi Agarwal, for their… pic.twitter.com/XLt8Eso7Ze — Surya Reddy (@jsuryareddy) March 20, 2025

Online Betting Case

In a major development, the Miyapur police in Cyberabad have registered a case against 25 people, including actors @RanaDaggubati, Prakash Raj, Manchu Lakshmi, and Nidhi Agarwal, for their alleged involvement in promoting betting apps. #Hyderabad pic.twitter.com/NOArRArc1X — abhinay deshpande/అభినయ్ देशपांडे (@iAbhinayD) March 20, 2025

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)