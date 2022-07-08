Sana Khan left for the Mina to perform Hajj 2022 rituals with her husband Mufti Anas Saiyad on Friday, July 8. The former actress shared her video on Instagram with the captioned "Alhamdullilah Alhamdullilah Alhamdullilah

Reached Mina and what a warm welcome of hajji’s". "I was asking Allah for Rose but he had a garden prepared for me"."Sabr and tawakkul Always". She also thanks Muttawiffy Hujjaj South Asia Co. for their hospitality. "JazakAllah khair @mhsaco1 for this you guys are wounderful taking care of everything," said Sana.

See Instagram Post:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Saiyad Sana Khan (@sanakhaan21)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)